We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Costamare (CMRE) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Costamare is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CMRE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 25.56% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CMRE has gained about 43.36% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 6.67%. This shows that Costamare is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CMRE belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 46.02% so far this year, so CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMRE as it looks to continue its solid performance.