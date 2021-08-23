We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PEP and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.
PepsiCo is one of 187 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PEP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP's full-year earnings has moved 3.07% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, PEP has moved about 6.78% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 5.32%. As we can see, PepsiCo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, PEP belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.06% this year, meaning that PEP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
PEP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.