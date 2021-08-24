Zacks.com featured highlights include: Macy's, CONSOL Energy, Cross Country Healthcare, Bloomin' Brands and Builders FirstSource

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 24, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Macy's, Inc. (
M Quick Quote M - Free Report) , CONSOL Energy Inc. ( CEIX Quick Quote CEIX - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. ( CCRN Quick Quote CCRN - Free Report) , Bloomin' Brands, Inc. ( BLMN Quick Quote BLMN - Free Report) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) . 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Foil Delta Variant and Other Scares
The emergence and the subsequent spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus saw the number of cases and hospitalizations rise sharply again in the United States. Places like Texas are the worst hit by the rapid spread of this more contagious strain of COVID-19. Naturally, this renewed surge in infection fueled fears that the economic recovery might be derailed. Evidently, retail sales in the United States dipped 1.1% in July, which is much worse than analysts’ expectations.
This highly transmittable strain not only spread in the United States, other countries like China are also reeling under the relapse of coronavirus cases. Added to the Delta-variant scare, there are other woes as well like the Taliban-induced tensions in Afghanistan.
Naturally, the headwinds are keeping investors on the edge. In this highly uncertain scenario, it is next to impossible for individual investors to design a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Given this backdrop, it is in the best interest of investors to seek guidance from “experts in the field."
Who Are the Experts & Why?
The “experts” in the field of investing are brokers who are equipped with thorough knowledge about the space. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors.
To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Broker opinion should thus act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.
Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. The estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.
To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.
Consider the Top Line Too
However, designing a strategy based solely on the bottom line is unlikely to result in a winning strategy. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. To address top-line concerns, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1785451/5-broker-friendly-stocks-to-foil-delta-variant-other-scares Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.
See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email:
pr@zacks.com
Visit:
www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer.
www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Macy's, CONSOL Energy, Cross Country Healthcare, Bloomin' Brands and Builders FirstSource
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 24, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) , CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) , Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN - Free Report) and Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) .
5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Foil Delta Variant and Other Scares
The emergence and the subsequent spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus saw the number of cases and hospitalizations rise sharply again in the United States. Places like Texas are the worst hit by the rapid spread of this more contagious strain of COVID-19. Naturally, this renewed surge in infection fueled fears that the economic recovery might be derailed. Evidently, retail sales in the United States dipped 1.1% in July, which is much worse than analysts’ expectations.
This highly transmittable strain not only spread in the United States, other countries like China are also reeling under the relapse of coronavirus cases. Added to the Delta-variant scare, there are other woes as well like the Taliban-induced tensions in Afghanistan.
Naturally, the headwinds are keeping investors on the edge. In this highly uncertain scenario, it is next to impossible for individual investors to design a winning portfolio of stocks without proper guidance. Given this backdrop, it is in the best interest of investors to seek guidance from “experts in the field."
Who Are the Experts & Why?
The “experts” in the field of investing are brokers who are equipped with thorough knowledge about the space. Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its prospects than individual investors.
To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations. Broker opinion should thus act as a valuable guide for investors while deciding their course of action (buy, sell or hold) on a particular stock.
Since brokers meticulously follow the stocks in their coverage, they revise their earnings estimates after carefully examining the pros and cons of an event for the concerned company. The estimate revisions serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock.
To take care of the earnings performance, we designed a screen based on improving analyst recommendations and upward estimate revisions over the last four weeks.
Consider the Top Line Too
However, designing a strategy based solely on the bottom line is unlikely to result in a winning strategy. Actually, according to many market watchers, a revenue beat is more creditable for a company than a mere earnings outperformance. To address top-line concerns, we included in our screen the price/sales ratio, which serves as a strong complementary valuation metric.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1785451/5-broker-friendly-stocks-to-foil-delta-variant-other-scares
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email: pr@zacks.com
Visit: www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.