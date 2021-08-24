Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 24, 2021

  • General Motors Co.’s (GM - Free Report) shares fell 1.3% after the company said that it will bear additional cost of $1 billion to expand the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.
  • JD.com Inc.’s (JD - Free Report) shares surged 3.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
  • Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL - Free Report) soared 188.9% after the company entered into an agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) to be acquired in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion.
  • Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE - Free Report) jumped 16.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $99.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.2 million.

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary internet-content pharmaceuticals