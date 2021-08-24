Back to top

TimkenSteel (TMST) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

TimkenSteel (TMST - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TMST broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for TMST

TMST could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider TMST's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting TMST on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


