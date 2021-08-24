We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novartis (NVS) Kymriah Misses Primary Endpoint in NHL Study
Novartis (NVS - Free Report) announced that the phase III BELINDA study evaluating Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in second-line non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) fails to meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival (“EFS”) compared to treatment with the standard-of-care (“SOC”).
The BELINDA study compared the efficacy, safety and tolerability between Kymriah and SOC in patients with aggressive B-cell NHL who had primary refractory disease or those who relapsed within 12 months of first-line treatment.
Shares of the company have declined 0.7% so far this year against the industry’s 19% surge.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Per the study, EFS is defined as the time from the date of randomization to the date of the first documented disease progression or stable disease at or after the week 12 assessment, per blinded independent review committee, or death at any time.
Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data and work alongside the study investigators for the same.
Kymriah is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy. It is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia that is refractory or in second or later relapse. The therapy is also approved for the treatment of elapsed or refractory adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“DLBCL”). Kymriah is also the first approved CAR-T therapy.
Gilead’s (GILD - Free Report) CAR-T therapy, Yescarta, is approved for the treatment of refractory aggressive NHL, which includes DLBCL, transformed follicular lymphoma and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma.
