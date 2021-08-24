We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts
Around 90 companies are expected to report earnings this week including niche retailers and hidden earnings all-stars.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter for years. And the last year has thrown in the coronavirus pandemic, which took down the earnings track records of many solid performers.
But these 5 companies have managed to beat throughout the pandemic, and some beyond.
Can they continue their great earnings surprise records this quarter
5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
1. Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings since 2017. That’s an impressive earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 17% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. But it now trades at 67x forward earnings. Is valuation a concern?
2. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) has posted 6 big beats in a row. Shares are up 40% year-to-date for this full-service agriculture and construction equipment retailer as the agric.Because earnings have been on the rise, it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 15. Will it beat again?
3. Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) has beat 9 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s an amazing earnings surprise track record. Shares are up 31% year-to-date but you’ll have to pay for them, as it trades with a forward P/E of 42. Is it too hot to handle?
4. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) has also beat 9 quarters in a row. It was a pandemic winner as everyone rushed out to buy laptops. Shares are up 34% year-to-date but have stalled the last 3 months. They’re cheap, with a forward P/E of just 11.7. But is all the good news already priced in?
5. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON - Free Report) has beat big 4 quarters in a row as everyone wanted to exercise at home during the pandemic. But shares have fallen off their all-time highs and are down 28% year-to-date on worries of “peak” earnings. Was 2020 the best it will ever be for this company?