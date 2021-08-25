We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair (RYAAY) CEO Confident of Meeting August Traffic Target
Per Ryanair Holdings’ (RYAAY - Free Report) CEO Michael O'Leary, the carrier is on track to achieve its current-month guidance with respect to passengers to be transported, backed by strong booking trends. This was mentioned in a recent Reuters report.
In July, while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2021) results, this Irish low-cost airline had predicted that it will carry more than 10 million passengers in August. With bookings continuing to be impressive, the CEO is naturally bullish on the possibility of matching that outlook.
Expressing his enthusiasm, O’Leary stated: "Ryanair is recovering strongly, much faster than any other airline in Europe ... Bookings are increasing very rapidly".
Ryanair currently expects traffic for fiscal 2022 in the 90-100 million range. The midpoint of this guided range (95 million) is much higher than the fiscal 2021 traffic of merely 27.5 million.
In fact, Ryanair’s traffic has been improving over the past few months, reflecting the improvement in air-travel demand, courtesy of the ramp-up in vaccination drives. Evidently, the carrier transported 1 million passengers in April, 1.8 million in May, 5.3 million in June and 9.3 million in July. With bookings remaining strong, O’Leary expects August traffic to increase to 10.5 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ryanair currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) ,Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Both Knight-Swift and Landstar currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 49.2%, respectively.