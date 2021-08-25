Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and FEMSA

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 25, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Soft Drinks including The Coca-Cola Company (
KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) , PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) , Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST Quick Quote MNST - Free Report) , Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP Quick Quote KDP - Free Report) and Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ( FMX Quick Quote FMX - Free Report) .
Link:
https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1785722/5-soft-drink-stocks-to-stay-strong-amid-logistic-supply-hardships
The Zacks
Beverages – Soft Drinks industry has been witnessing cost headwinds due to logistic issues like shortages of shipping containers and global port congestions along with higher input and freight costs. Elevated operating costs due to these factors are likely to strain margins in the near term.
However, industry players are poised to benefit from the introduction of innovative products to suit consumers' needs like functional drinks and naturally prepared drinking options, which support an active lifestyle. Industry players have been steadfastly investing in product innovations to include healthy ingredients in beverages and introduce ready-to-drink variations.
Beverage players are also expected to gain from the continued momentum in at-home consumption as well as the reopening of the away-from-home channel, which will bolster its sales. These evolving trends and business momentum bode well for players like
The Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Monster Beverage Corp., Keurig Dr Pepper and Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V., aka FEMSA. About the Industry
The Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry comprises companies that manufacture, source, develop, market and sell non-alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks mainly include sparkling soft drinks, natural juices, enhanced water, sports and energy drinks as well as dairy, and ready-to-drink tea and coffee beverages.
Notably, some of the industry players like PepsiCo produce and sell handy food with flavored snacks, which complement their beverage portfolio. The companies sell products through a network of wholesalers and retailers that include supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and other retail outlets. Some of them also offer products via company-owned or controlled bottling, independent bottling partners and partner brand owners.
What's Shaping the Future of Beverages - Soft Drinks Industry The beverage industry is plagued with higher supply-chain costs, including higher commodity input costs and transportation expenses. Raw material costs inflation, particularly steel and aluminum, have led to increases in packaging costs. The ongoing supply constraints in the aluminum can industry have been other headwinds. Pressures From Raw Material Cost Inflation and Supply Constraints:
The companies are also witnessing delays in the procurement of certain ingredients, which are leading to shortages of some goods. The industry players are facing freight inefficiencies and significant increases in freight costs. Logistic issues, including shortages of shipping containers and global port congestion, as well as higher input costs and freight inefficiencies have resulted in higher cost of sales and operating expenses, impacting both gross and operating margins.
The soft drinks industry has been witnessing transformed trends more than ever, as health-consciousness, natural ingredients, varied flavors and better taste experiences are changing consumers' consumption patterns. There has been an increased consciousness for active lifestyle and healthy eating habits, which has given prominence to natural, plant-based and organic ingredients in food and beverages. Evolving Industry Dynamics:
Soft drinks, with no preservatives or added colors, low sugar content, and no artificial sweeteners, are the clear choices today. Drinks with plant extracts, natural fruit flavors and not-from-concentrate juices are also gaining popularity. Consumers are increasingly choosing "functional drinks" over their high-calorie counterparts, with a focus on ingredients like vitamins and minerals to support a balanced diet.
Such trends have kept soft drink companies on the heels in terms of bringing innovations to their products to suit consumers' needs, while introducing more healthy and naturally prepared drinking options. Players have become conscious about the ingredients by including additional nutrients in beverages and adopting more transparency for the disclosure of ingredients to gain consumers' confidence.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increase in at-home consumption for soft drink enthusiasts, which has led to a splurge in at-home channel sales. The increased at-home consumption trend has led to the demand for more sustainable packaging, and functional and convenient beverage formats. Consumption Trends:
While the away-from-home channel is gradually opening up, industry experts believe that the at-home consumption trends will continue to have a share in overall sales of beverage companies. Beverage companies are expected to witness incremental sales in the coming days due to the reopening of the convenience and gas, and away-from-home channels like restaurants, sporting events and movie theaters.
The rapid inoculation and the lifting of restrictions on movement is likely to bring normalcy in the away-from-home channel, which accounts for the majority of the soft drink makers' revenues.
Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects
The Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry is housed within the broader
Consumer Staples sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #177, which places it in the bottom 30% of more than 250 Zacks industries.
The group's
Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.
The industry's positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group's earnings growth potential.
Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let's take a look at the industry's recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.
Industry vs. Broader Market
The Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index but outpaced the Consumer Staples sector in a year's time.
While the stocks in the industry have collectively gained 15.1%, the S&P 500 and the sector have witnessed growth of 30.4% and 11.3%, respectively.
Industry's Current Valuation
On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing soft drink stocks, the industry is currently trading at 21.9X compared with the S&P 500's 21.47X and the sector's 19.88X.
Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 23.74X and as low as 18.54X, with a median of 21.74X.
5 Soft Drinks Stocks to Watch
None of the stocks in the Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but we have one stock with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We have also highlighted four stocks with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) from the same industry. You can see
. the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Let's take a look.
Coca-Cola: The soft drink behemoth is poised to gain from the streamlining of portfolio and accelerating investments to expand the digital presence due to the shift in consumer preference. It has been witnessing a splurge in e-commerce, with the growth rate of the channel doubling in many countries.
The company has been accelerating investments to expand its presence in this channel. It is strengthening consumer connections and further piloting numerous different digital-enabled initiatives through fulfillment methods to capture online demand for at-home consumption. Its focus on accelerating footing in the digital channel is likely to be sustainable, positioning it for long-term growth.
The company has recently been gaining from increased consumer mobility and reopening of economies in several parts, which have led to increased away-from-home channel sales. Notably, it has a huge footprint in the away-from-home beverage space.
The improvement in the away-from-home volume is expected to result in strong price/mix and margin acceleration across the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has increased 2.3% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Rank #1 company's shares have gained 17.8% in the past year.
PepsiCo: The stock of this Purchase, NY-based leading soft-drinks company has risen 15% in the past year. Resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business as well as growth in the beverage category have been aiding the company. It is poised to benefit from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chain, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages.
Within the snacks/food business, Frito-Lay remains focused on offering more choices to meet customers' changing needs and preferences. Some of these include expanding variety pack offerings, continuous flavor and brand innovation, and introducing healthier snacking alternatives. The Quaker business continues to capitalize on elevated demand for at-home breakfast occasions.
In the beverage category, PepsiCo expects strong growth and market share gains for energy drinks, driven by the increased depth and breadth of its portfolio, and improved distribution capabilities. The company continues to invest in its Zero Sugar products and other functional beverages in the carbonated and non-carbonated categories to offer more choices to consumers.
It is also working to unlock the potential for Mountain Dew, with plans to launch the alcoholic version of Mountain Dew — Hard Mountain Dew — in partnership with Boston Beer. The consensus estimate for the company's 2021 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Monster Beverage: The leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages based in Corona, CA, remains committed to product launches and innovation to boost growth. Management is optimistic about strength in the energy drinks category, with the Monster Energy brand growing significantly.
It remains on track to launch a number of additional products and product lines in domestic and international markets later this year. Product launches across the Monster family are expected to drive the company's overall top and bottom lines in the coming quarters.
Management doesn't expect any material impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the functioning of its co-packers and bottlers/distributors, who manufacture and distribute products, respectively. The Zacks Rank #3 stock has advanced 15.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has moved up 1.2% in the past 30 days.
Keurig Dr Pepper: Packaged Beverages and Coffee Systems businesses have been driving sales for this beverage and coffee company based in the United States and Canada. Robust growth across all segments and improvements in the away-from-home channel due to increased consumer mobility aided results in the most recent quarter. The Packaged Beverages segment is witnessing improved volume/mix due to an increase in at-home consumption trends and strong market share growth.
The company expects increased household penetration across both hot and cold beverage portfolios to continue. Its market share growth is being supported by efficient marketing and product innovation strategies. The company is also investing in boosting distribution platforms and e-commerce operations.
Shares of this producer, distributor and seller of a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages have gained 19.5% in the past year. The consensus estimate for its 2021 EPS has increased 0.6% in the past 30 days. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
FEMSA: This Monterrey, Mexico-based company participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, which is the world's largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products. It has been gaining from improved consumption patterns and strong business momentum, resulting from the easing of restrictions across most markets. FEMSA continues to focus on offering customers more options to make contactless purchases by intensifying digital and technology-driven initiatives across operations.
The company's Coca-Cola FEMSA is leading the way with its omni-channel business, while FEMSA Comercio is progressing with the adoption of digital initiatives. Within its OXXO store chains, the company is on track with investing in digital offerings, loyalty programs and fintech platforms to evolve stronger after the pandemic and over the long term.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have advanced 45.9% in the past year. The consensus estimate for its 2021 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days.
