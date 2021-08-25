The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Qualcomm, United Parcel Service, NextEra Energy and Sony

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Facebook, Inc.
QUALCOMM Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., NextEra Energy, Inc. and Sony Group Corporation.

Here are highlights from Tuesday's Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Qualcomm and UPS
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook, QUALCOMM, and United Parcel Service. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+41.9% vs. +39.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver for Facebook.
Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. Facebook, however, expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decline significantly on a sequential basis. The company is also facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space.
(You can
) read the full research report on Facebook here >>> QUALCOMM shares have lost -7% over the last six months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +0.2%, however, it reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on the back of higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. It is poised to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility.
The company is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking. The automotive telematics and connectivity platforms have been fueling emerging automotive industry trends. Margins, however, have declined due to high research and development costs. It is also susceptible to risks related weaker handset shipments.
(You can
) read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>
Shares of
United Parcel Service have gained +14.5% in the year to date period against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +11.7%. The Zacks analyst praises the company's efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current turbulent scenario.
The second-quarter 2021 results were aided by high package delivery demand. Its international package unit's performance was the strongest in the quarter with segmental revenues rising 30%. The segment is anticipated to continue performing well in the second half of 2021. High costs remain a woe. Total operating costs increased 10.5% in second-quarter 2021, on the back of steep fuel expenses.
(You can
) read the full research report on United Parcel Service here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy and Sony Group.
