Company News for Aug 25, 2021

  • Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY - Free Report) shares jumped 8.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.98, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91.
  • Medtronic plc’s (MDT - Free Report) shares surged 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
  • Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW - Free Report) soared 18.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.
  • Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) gained 2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32.

