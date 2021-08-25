We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CommScope (COMM) & Orange Slovensko to Enrich Viewing Experience
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) has partnered with Orange Slovensko to provide the customers of the latter with set tops powered by Android TV operating system (OS) designed for live television and premium streaming services.
Owned by Orange S.A. (ORAN - Free Report) , Orange Slovensko is the largest mobile operator in Slovakia. It provides mobile services through 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network.
Television viewing habits have changed more than ever during the pandemic. The set top is the next generation of IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to connect to the Internet providing OTT streaming, on-demand and broadcast IPTV services. It gives users a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for a superior viewing experience.
The casing for the product is manufactured with post-consumer recycled plastics. CommScope removed all single-use plastics in its packaging to align with its and Orange Slovensko’s commitment to reducing environmental footprint.
With the evolving home viewing habits, service providers like Orange Slovensko realize the need to offer video services that give their customers a richer entertainment experience. The companies intend to launch similar platforms to other affiliates during the remainder of 2021.
Despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, CommScope expects to capitalize on industry tailwinds such as the demand for 5G, the launch of HELIAX SkyBlox to meet the demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place. Growth, cost control and portfolio optimization remain the company’s priorities.
In early April, CommScope announced its plan to spin-off the Home Networks business. In the second quarter, management shifted certain product lines from the Broadband segment to the Home segment to better align the business The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth and unlock shareholder value.
CommScope’s shares have gained 53.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.2%.
