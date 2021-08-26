Back to top

Boyd Gaming (BYD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BYD surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for BYD

Over the past four weeks, BYD has gained 5.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BYD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting BYD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


