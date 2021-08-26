Back to top

Boyd Gaming (BYD) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BYD broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Moving Average Chart for BYD

BYD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Once investors consider BYD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BYD for more gains in the near future.


