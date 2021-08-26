We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ReneSola (SOL) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
ReneSola Ltd. (SOL - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 30, after market close.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 350.00%. In the trailing four quarters, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 283.33%, on average.
Let's take a closer look at the factors likely to influence the company’s upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
The global solar industry witnessed moderately improved trends during the second quarter of 2021, thereby recovering from the initial shock dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, we observed an improved solar installation trend, across most parts of the world, which in turn must have boosted ReneSola’s project sale activity during the quarter.
We expect the company’s second-quarter 2021 results to duly reflect solid project sales growth, which is likely to have boosted its revenues.
Renesola Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
However, of late, the solar industry has been plagued by inflation of the commodity input costs. This might have had an adverse impact on ReneSola’s operating results in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
On the other hand, the company's strong focus on prudent cost-control management is likely to have benefited its quarterly earnings.
Apart from its well-established market in China, ReneSola is likely to have gained from its international markets of Europe and the United States, a trend we expect to get reflected in the company’s upcoming results.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ReneSola this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: ReneSola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Recent Solar Releases
Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 26.2%.
First Solar Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 28.3%.
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss per share of 31 cents.