Envestnet (ENV) Benefits From Recurring Revenue Strength

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) is currently benefiting from a strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity.

The company recently reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents that outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.1% and improved 14% year over year. Revenues of $288.7 million surpassed the consensus mark by 2% and climbed 23% year over year.

Envestnet shares have gained 22.8% over the past six months against 7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

How is Envestnet Doing?

Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company provides asset-based and subscription-based services on a business-to-business-to-consumer basis to financial services clients. These clients offer solutions based on Envestnet’s platform to their end users. On a business-to-business basis, the company delivers an open platform to customers and third-party developers through an open API framework. Notably, asset-based recurring revenues of $170 million increased 39% and subscription-based recurring revenues of $113 million were up 7% in the second quarter of 2021.

The company’s technology-enabled services are expected to register handsome growth as trends such as increasing demand for personalized wealth management services and cost-effective guided advice are creating significant market opportunities.

Envestnet continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency, increase market competitiveness, address regulatory demands and cater to client-driven requests for new capabilities. The company’s technology design facilitates significant scalability.

Some Risks

Envestnet's total-debt-to-total-capital ratio of 0.48 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was higher than the industry’s 0.37. A higher debt, as a percentage of total capital, indicates a higher risk of insolvency.

Envestnet's cash and cash equivalent balance of $370 million at the end of the quarter was well below the long-term debt level of $846 million. This underscores that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden.

Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

