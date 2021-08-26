We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
EOG Resources is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 26.89% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, EOG has gained about 37.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 19.14% on average. This means that EOG Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, EOG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 61.12% this year, meaning that EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
EOG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.