We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Matador Resources (MTDR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Matador Resources (MTDR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Matador Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 19.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MTDR has returned 129.44% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 19.14%. This shows that Matador Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, MTDR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 61.12% this year, meaning that MTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MTDR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.