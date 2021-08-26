We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ameriprise (AMP) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ameriprise due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Ameriprise Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y
Ameriprise’s second-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings per share of $5.27 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23. The bottom line reflects a rise of 39.4% from the year-ago quarter. Notably, the prior-year quarter figure excludes net operating loss tax impacts.
Results were aided by growth in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Improvements in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balance were tailwinds.
After taking into consideration significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $591 million or $4.88 per share against a net loss of $539 million or $4.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
On an operating basis, total adjusted net revenues were $3.39 billion, up 22.5% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion. On a GAAP basis, net revenues were $3.42 billion, up 26% year over year.
Adjusted operating expenses totaled $2.61 billion, up 19.1% from the prior-year quarter.
AUM & AUA Improve
Driven by strong client flows in the Wealth and Asset Management segments and market appreciation, total AUM and AUA were $1.21 trillion, up 27.9% year over year.
Share Repurchase Update
In the reported quarter, Ameriprise repurchased shares worth $450 million.
Outlook
The company expects margins in the AWM segment to remain in the mid 40% range in the near term driven by current robust equity markets.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Ameriprise has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Ameriprise has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.