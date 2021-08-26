Why Is Lockheed (LMT) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lockheed Martin (
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lockheed due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Lockheed Martin Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y Lockheed Martin Corp. reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.51 by 9.5%. The bottom line also improved 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $6.13. This year-over-year upside can be attributed to higher sales. Operational Highlights
In the reported quarter, net sales amounted to $17,029 million, which outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16,941 million by 0.5%. The reported figure also increased 5% from $16,220 million a year ago, driven by sales growth in all its segments.
Backlog
Lockheed Martin ended the second quarter (on Jun 27, 2021) with $141.7 billion in backlog compared with $147.1 billion at the end of 2020. Of this, the Aeronautics segment accounted for $50.3 billion, while Rotary and Mission Systems contributed $35.3 billion. Space Systems contributed $26.8 billion and $29.3 billion, which came from the Missiles and Fire Control segments.
Segmental Performance Aeronautics: Sales increased 3% year over year to $6.66 billion, primarily driven by higher net sales from the F-35 and F-16 programs. The segment’s operating profit declined 23% year over year to $572 million. Operating margin contracted 280 basis points (bps) to 8.6%. Missiles and Fire Control: Quarterly sales improved 5% year over year to $2.94 billion owing to higher sales from tactical and strike missile programs as well as sensors and global sustainment programs. The segment’s operating profit increased 8% year over year to $401 million, whereas operating margin expanded 40 bps to 13.6%. Rotary and Mission Systems: Quarterly sales of $4.24 billion improved 5% from the prior-year quarter on account of higher sales for Sikorsky helicopter programs. The segment’s operating profit improved 7% year over year to $458 million, while operating margin expanded 20 bps to 10.8%. Space Systems: Sales rose 10% year over year to about $3.18 billion in the second quarter. The uptick was driven by the higher sales for Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) program as well as national security space programs. The segment’s operating profit increased 33% to $335 million. Operating margin expanded 170 bps to 10.5% in the reported quarter. Financial Condition
Lockheed Martin’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.74 billion as of Jun 27, 2021, compared with $3.16 billion at the end of 2020.
Long-term debt was $11.66 billion, lower than the prior-year-end level of $11.67 billion. Cash from operations at the end of second-quarter 2021 amounted to $3.02 billion compared with $4.50 billion a year ago. Lockheed Martin paid out dividends worth $1.46 billion to its shareholders in the second quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.36 billion. Guidance
For 2021, Lockheed Martin has updated its earnings guidance.
The company currently expects to generate revenues of $67.30-$68.70 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues, pegged at $68.35 billion, lies above the midpoint of the company’s updated guidance range. Earnings per share are anticipated to be in the $26.70-$27.00 range for 2021 compared to $26.40-$26.70 projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year earnings, pegged at $26.74 per share, lies below the midpoint of the company’s guidance range. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted -43.42% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, Lockheed has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Lockheed has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
