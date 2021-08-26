We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Charles River (CRA) Hires New Energy Practice Senior Consultant
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) yesterday announced the appointment of Randel R. Young as a senior consultant at its Energy Practice.
Young is a distinguished research fellow and advisory director at the Center for Energy Law at Tulane University in New Orleans, MS, where he works as a part-time faculty member and lectures on the structuring, development and execution of cross-border pipeline projects and other large-scale global energy projects. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Stirling Infrastructure Partners Ltd. in London. Young is engaged in U.S. and cross-border oil, gas and resource projects, transactions and investments. He also provides expert testimony and advice on damage theories and recovery strategies in energy commercial and investment disputes. He has been engaged in strategic planning, market analysis, emerging market risk assessment, mergers and acquisitions, privatization, energy project development and transaction advisory, and energy and natural resource contracting strategies.
Previously, Young served as a senior energy and natural resource transaction partner at the global law firm, K&L Gates, and in senior management as Global Practice Group coordinator (Oil & Gas), Practice Area leader (Energy, Infrastructure & Resource Practice), and as a managing partner of the firm’s Houston, TX office. He also served as a member of K&L Gates’s global management committee and global advisory council.
Considering Young’s more than 40 years of experience in the energy industry, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen Charles River’s competitive position.
Chris Russo, Energy Practice leader, stated, "His breadth of knowledge and many roles held in the energy industry will strengthen how CRA continues to address our clients’ biggest challenges."
Paul Maleh, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "We’re excited to work with Randel and have his expertise on the team during this time of growth in the energy industry."
So far this year, shares of Charles River have gained 87.3% compared with 30.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Some similarlyranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax (EFX - Free Report) , BGSF Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) and Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, BGSF and Avis Budget is 15.2%, 20% and 57.2%, respectively.