ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $22.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHPT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 1, 2021.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHPT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CHPT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.