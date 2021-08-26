We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $270 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2021. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.97 million, up 62.83% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.15% and +56.16%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, CRWD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 656.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 59.21, so we one might conclude that CRWD is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 26.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.