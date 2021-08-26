We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) closed at $6.23, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.
FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.19 million, up 13.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $73.01 million, which would represent changes of +30.95% and +3.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
