The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Oracle, Toyota, ConocoPhillips and Hilton Worldwide

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 26, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA - Free Report) , Oracle Corporation (ORCL - Free Report) , Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) , ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for Comcast, Oracle and Toyota
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast, Oracle, and Toyota Motor. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the past year (+37.3% vs. +30.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that growing high-speed Internet user base, solid demand for Xfinity X1 and Flex services and the newly launched Peacock ad-supported streaming service are the key catalysts for growth for Comcast.
Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. The pandemic-induced increased media consumption, and the work-from-home and online-learning wave bode well for Comcast's Internet business. It, however, suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. A leveraged balance sheet remains another major concern.
(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)
Oracle shares have gained +37.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry's gain of +29.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle's growing cloud business and the latest autonomous database is expected to boost its competitive position in the long term.
Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is also anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle's share buybacks and dividend policy is noteworthy. Increased spending, however, on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion, in the near term.
(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)
Shares of Toyota have gained +12.2% in the year to date period against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry's gain of +5.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota's focus on developing electric and driverless cars is likely to boost revenues in the quarters ahead.
Toyota aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70%, by 2030. Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda are expected to support its e-mobility goals. The company's efforts to develop autonomous car technology also bodes well for the long term. To that end, it is signing collaboration agreements with the likes of Uber and Pony.ai.
(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.