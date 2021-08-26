Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Burlington Stores, NVIDIA, Chewy, Zoom Video and Peloton

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 26, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Wondering If You Should Sell Your Hot Stock?
Welcome to Episode #283 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she’s joined by Kevin Cook, Zacks Senior Stock Strategist and the editor of the TAZR and Healthcare Innovator newsletters.
Should You Sell?
On Jan 6, 2021, Tracey and Kevin did a podcast asking when investors should sell their winner stocks.
It’s one of the most listened-to podcasts of the year.
2020 had been a crazy year around the world, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting, economic shutdowns, the stock market selling off, but then rebounding, and the announcement, by Pfizer, that they had a vaccine that worked.
Many investors were sitting on big gains in some of their stocks to start 2021.
Tracey and Kevin asked: should you sell?
You can listen to the January Market Edge podcast
here. (Hint: It has good advice in it.) 50 New Highs: Now What?
It’s 8 months, and 50 new highs in the S&P 500 later, and investors are now asking the same question again: should I sell?
For example, you may own shares in
Burlington Stores ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report) , the retailer, which keeps rallying, hitting new 5-year highs again this year, and is now up 338% over the last 5 years. That’s easily beating the S&P 500 which is up 104% during that time.
What should investors do?
The advice from January is still the same.
1. What are your goals for this investment?
2. Have a plan.
Selling NVIDIA?
Who would ever sell
NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) ?
Kevin would. Kevin has been a buyer, and a seller, of NVIDIA over the past year.
Shares have broken out to new all-time highs, again, and it’s up 67% year-to-date and trading at 20x sales.
Find out what his plan for the stock has been this year.
The Pandemic Winner Stocks: Values or Traps?
In January, Kevin and Tracey talked about how some of the big pandemic winner stocks like
Chewy.com ( CHWY Quick Quote CHWY - Free Report) and Zoom Video ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) might be rolling over after blistering 2020 rallies.
They were right. Chewy is up just 1% year-to-date and Zoom is barely in the green.
But what about
Peloton ( PTON Quick Quote PTON - Free Report) , another pandemic winner? It’s down 26% year-to-date.
What if you still own some of these big pandemic winners?
Should you sell?
What else should you know about selling your hot stocks?
Tune into this week’s podcast, and the January podcast on
Should You Sell Your Big Winner Stocks, to find out.
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Burlington Stores, NVIDIA, Chewy, Zoom Video and Peloton
