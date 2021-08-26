We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock Up 1% as Q3 Earnings Improve
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) gained almost 1% on the NYSE in response to third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) results. The company reported adjusted net income of C$4.28 billion ($3.48 billion), up 34.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Negative provisions, and higher loans and deposit balances supported the results. Higher expenses and fall in revenues were on the downside.
On a year-over-year basis, Wealth Management, Personal & Commercial Banking, Canadian Banking and Insurance reported growth of 31.3%, 54.6%, 52.2% and 8.3%, respectively, in net income. Net income in the Investor & Treasury Services grew 15.8%, and the same at Capital Markets was up 19%. On the other hand, Corporate Support recorded net loss during the quarter.
Revenues Down, Expenses Rise
Total revenues came in at C$12.76 billion ($10.38 billion), down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Net interest income came in at C$5.05 billion ($4.11 billion), down 1.7%. Non-interest income was C$7.7 billion ($6.27 billion), down almost 1%.
Non-interest expenses were C$6.42 billion ($5.22 billion), up marginally from the year-ago quarter.
The company recorded a negative provision to credit losses of C$540 million ($439.4 million) in the quarter against provisions in year-ago quarter. This primarily resulted from reduction in provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.
As of Jul 31, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada’s net loans came in at C$698 billion ($559.2 billion), up 3.6% from the prior quarter. Deposits totaled C$1.08 trillion ($0.87 trillion), up 5% sequentially. Total assets were C$1.69 trillion ($1.35 trillion), up 4.8%.
Solid Capital Ratios
As of Jul 31, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada’s Tier 1 capital ratio came in at 15%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 13.3%. Total capital ratio was 16.7%, up from 15.3%.
The company’s estimated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio came in at 13.6%, up from 12% in the prior-year quarter.
Our View
We believe improvement in loan balances and a diversified product mix will keep driving Royal Bank of Canada’s organic growth. However, lower interest rates remain a major concern.
Royal Bank of Canada currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$2.29 billion ($1.86 billion) increased 82% year over year.
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £2.11 billion ($2.95 billion), up significantly from the prior-year quarter.
Deutsche Bank’s (DB - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 net income of €828 million ($997.5million) increased substantially from the year-ago quarter’s €66 million. Also, the German lender reported profit before taxes of €1.17 billion ($1.4 billion) compared with the year-ago quarter’s €158 million.