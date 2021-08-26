Back to top

Company News for Aug 26, 2021

  • Western Digital Corp.’s (WDC - Free Report) shares jumped 7.8% following The Wall Street Journal report that the company is negotiating for a $20 billion merger deal with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp.
  • Deere & Co.’s (DE - Free Report) shares gained 2.3% after the company’s decision to raise dividend payout by 17% to $1.05 per share.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA - Free Report) rose 1.9% following news that its computing platform will be used by the Department of Energy to run its new supercomputer.
  • Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU - Free Report) were up 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59.

