Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BLMN recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for BLMN

BLMN could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BLMN's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BLMN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


