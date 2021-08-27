We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has MercadoLibre (MELI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
MercadoLibre is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MELI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI's full-year earnings has moved 1,066.04% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, MELI has gained about 11.74% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.07%. This shows that MercadoLibre is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, MELI belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.58% this year, meaning that MELI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
MELI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.