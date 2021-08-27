We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Moderna is one of 1046 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 17.57% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, MRNA has moved about 280.85% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.69%. This shows that Moderna is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, MRNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 476 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.75% so far this year, so MRNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MRNA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.