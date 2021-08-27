GoDaddy (GDDY) Invoicing and Payments to Expand Client Base

GoDaddy Inc. ( GDDY Quick Quote GDDY - Free Report) has been consistently updating its solutions and products with advanced features. The company’s latest addition of GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments, a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro, is a testament to the abovementioned fact. GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments provides quick and seamless invoicing solutions to web designers as well as developers by eliminating third-party tools. It also provides a single platform to GoDaddy customers for managing all accounts and invoices. Though it permits customers to send an invoice without bearing any cost, it takes a small charge from them for every transaction for collecting payments online with GoDaddy Payments. The recent feature was developed through the technology acquired via its Poynt buyout. We believe the underlined solution is likely to expand the company’s customer base. This might contribute to its revenues in the upcoming period. GoDaddy’s Strength in the Hub
The recent introduction by GoDaddy has added strength to the Hub’s offerings.
The company introduced the Hub in late April to provide an advanced project, site, and client management platform to website developers as well as designers enrolled with GoDaddy Pro. The Hub provides all tools and solutions related to GoDaddy Pro such as to-do lists and timelines in a single dashboard. Additionally, Pro members can save time by using different features of the Hub and seamlessly collaborate with clients. Further, the Hub provides Pro members with various courses, learnings and insights to help them grow their businesses effectively. Expanding Portfolio of Solutions
GoDaddy is making strong efforts to strengthen products and services for offering better solutions to customers. The latest move is a step forward in this direction.
Recently, the company introduced a service named List for Sale to help customers list and sell their unused domain names. Customers owning a domain name can access this service without any charge and generate profit on unused domains. Also, GoDaddy introduced a new payment solution, GoDaddy Payments, which will seamlessly manage commerce transactions of GoDaddy Websites + Marketing and Managed WordPress WooCommerce customers directly. Additionally, its recent introduction of new Pay Links and Virtual Terminal features within GoDaddy Payments remains noteworthy. Further, it is worth mentioning that GoDaddy released a plugin bundle expansion, offering free library access that comprises more than 75 premium WooCommerce extensions for Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers. These endeavors will continue to shape GoDaddy’s growth trajectory in the upcoming period. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic and mounting expenses remain concerns for the company. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, GoDaddy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Dropbox ( DBX Quick Quote DBX - Free Report) , Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) and Digital Turbine ( APPS Quick Quote APPS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Long-term earnings growth rates for Dropbox, Advanced Micro Devices and Digital Turbine are currently projected at 40.9%, 44.6%, and 50%, respectively.
