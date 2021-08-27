We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Triton (TRTN) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Triton International (TRTN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 6.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Triton due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Earnings Beat at Triton International in Q2
Triton International's earnings (excluding $1.33 from non-recurring items) of $2.14 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. Moreover, the bottom line surged 148.8% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand.
Total leasing revenues of $369.8 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.8 million. The top line, however, improved 15.8% year over year with a 15.2% rise in revenues from operating leases, which accounted for 97.6% of the top line.
Equipment trading revenues of $25.9 million soared 96.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Trading margin came in at $10.7 million compared with $2 million in the prior-year quarter.
The company generated a return on equity of 26.6% in the reported quarter compared with 12.2% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses were flat at $183.3 million.
The company exited the second quarter with average utilization of 99.4%, up 30 basis points, sequentially.
The company expects profitability in the September quarter to increase sequentially, driven by an uptick in the leasing margin.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates. The consensus estimate has shifted 5.74% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Triton has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Triton has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.