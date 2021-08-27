We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $161.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.08% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JPM to post earnings of $2.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.21 billion, up 0.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.05 per share and revenue of $121.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.22% and +1.51%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. JPM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.27, so we one might conclude that JPM is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.