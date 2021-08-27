Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Diamondback Energy, Magnolia Oil & Gas, Penske, Sony and Amazon

For Immediate Release
Finding Stocks in the New Era of Value Investing
Welcome to Episode #248 of the Value Investor Podcast.
Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks
Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
This week, Tracey discusses some of the moves she has made in her
Zacks Value Investor portfolio because the portfolio is open to investors for the first time since 2018.
In the portfolio, she owns a mix of what she calls "classic" value stocks, those with low P/E, P/S or PEG ratios, and those she calls the "new era" value stocks, which are those bought using a new, different criteria for value.
Classic Value Stocks Still Exist
Energy stocks have been classic value stocks for several years. The
Zacks Value Investor portfolio has owned various exploration & production companies, as well as some Big Oil companies, over the years.
Recently, it owned
Diamondback Energy ( FANG Quick Quote FANG - Free Report) ) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (). MGY Quick Quote MGY - Free Report)
Those were sold due to the big energy sell-off of the last few weeks.
Other classic value stocks in the portfolio include
Penske (), which is trading with a forward P/E of just 6.6 as earnings are expected to soar this year, and PAG Quick Quote PAG - Free Report) Sony (), which is ignored by the Street and is only trading at 18x forward earnings despite being the industry leader in gaming. SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) The New Era Value Strategy
What is this "new era" type of strategy for finding value stocks?
It's looking at criteria other than the P/E ratio, including looking at those that are trading at a discount to their peers or on a historical basis.
What does that look like?
Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) ) stock hasn't gone anywhere for a year, but it's earnings are expected to rise 27% this year. (In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of Amazon in her personal portfolio.)
As a result, it is trading with it's lowest forward P/E since 2019, with a forward P/E of 62. It was as low as 56 this year, it's lowest of the last decade.
On a historical basis, Amazon is cheap.
There are other growth stocks that are similarly as "cheap" on a historical basis or because they have sold off and are now on sale.
