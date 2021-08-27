The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, BlackRock, HCA Healthcare, Johnson Controls and Equity Residential

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 27, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) , BlackRock, Inc. (BLK - Free Report) , HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) , Johnson Controls International plc (JCI - Free Report) and Equity Residential (EQR - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, BlackRock and HCA Healthcare
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom, BlackRock, and HCA Healthcare. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Broadcom have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+47.3% vs. +46.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that its expanding product portfolio, multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow bode well in the long term.
Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content are other major positives. An upbeat guidance for third quarter of fiscal 2021 on the back of a strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. Weak enterprise demand, however, is likely to affect server storage business. Increasing competition along with high debt levels remains a concern too.
(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)
BlackRock shares have gained +32% over the last six months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +23.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that BlackRock is well poised to capitalize on opportunistic acquisitions and steadily improving AUM balance.
The company’s initiatives to restructure the equity business is expected to keep supporting revenues, and expand its global reach. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable and are likely to enhance shareholder value. Elevated operating expenses on the back of high administration costs have been weighing on the bottom line though.
(You can read the full research report on BlackRock here >>>)
Shares of HCA Healthcare have gained +53.6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Hospital industry’s gain of +42.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that multiple buyouts have helped the company increase its patient volumes, thereby enabling network expansion and the addition of hospitals to its portfolio.
Various cost curbing measures and steady deployment of capital are likely to aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Escalating operating expenses, however, have been weighing on the margins. A leveraged balance sheet and pandemic-related woes have also been bothering the company.
(You can read the full research report on HCA Healthcare here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson Controls and Equity Residential.
