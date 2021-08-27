Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Why Antero Resources (AR) Stock Might be a Great Pick

Read MoreHide Full Article

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Antero Resources is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

In fact, over the past 30 days, current quarter estimates have moved from 28 cents per share to 37 cents per share, while current year estimates have moved from $1.43 per share to $1.59 per share. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which is also a favorable signal.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Antero Resources. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Antero Resources Corporation (AR) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy