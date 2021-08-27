We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Canadian Imperial (CM) Q3 Earnings Rise on Higher Revenues
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted earnings per share came in at C$3.93, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from rise in revenues and provision benefits. A strong balance sheet position and rise in loan demand during the quarter supported the results. However, higher expenses posed a headwind.
After considering several non-recurring items, net income was C$1.73 billion ($1.41 billion), reflecting a 48% year-over-year jump.
Revenues & Costs Rise
Adjusted total revenues rose 7% year over year to C$5.06 billion ($4.12 billion). The improvement was driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income.
Net interest income was C$2.89 billion ($2.35 billion), growing 6% from the year-ago quarter. Non-interest income increased 9% to C$2.16 billion ($1.76 billion).
Adjusted non-interest expenses totaled C$2.81 billion ($2.29 billion), up 8%.
Adjusted efficiency ratio was 55.1% at the end of the reported quarter, rising from 54.8% as of Jul 31, 2020. An increase in the efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.
Provision for credit losses was a reversal of C$99 million ($80.6 million) against a provision of $525 million in the prior-year quarter.
Strong Balance Sheet & Capital Ratios
Total assets were C$806.1 billion ($645.8 billion) as of Jul 31, 2021, up 3% sequentially. Net loans and acceptances increased 4% to C$449.2 billion ($359.9 billion), while deposits climbed 5% to C$603 billion ($483.1 billion).
As of Jul 31, 2021, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.3%, up from 11.8% in the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.7% compared with 13% as of Jul 31, 2020. Total capital ratio was 16%, up from 15.4%.
Adjusted return on common shareholders’ equity was 17.9% at the end of the fiscal third quarter, up from the prior year’s 12.9%.
Our View
Given anticipations of an improving economy and loan growth, Canadian Imperial is likely to witness steady improvement in revenues. However, low interest rates and a challenging operating backdrop are major near-term concerns.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and EPS Surprise
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-eps-surprise | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Foreign Banks
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income of C$2.29 billion ($1.86 billion) increased 82% year over year.
Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 31) adjusted net income was C$4.28 billion ($3.48 billion), up 34.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Barclays (BCS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £2.11 billion ($2.95 billion), up significantly from the prior-year quarter.