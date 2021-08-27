We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Talos Energy (TALO) Acquires CCS Project in Offshore Texas
Talos Energy Inc. (TALO - Free Report) and partner Carbonvert Inc. have been awarded the lease on a carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) project on the Gulf Coast region of Texas.
The companies were selected as the sole winning bidders among 12 submissions by the Texas School Land Board for the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) CCS project.
The project site, which covers an area of more than 40,000 gross acres, is situated offshore Texas state waters in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The site is fully covered by Talos Energy’s existing seismic database and lies in the vicinity of a large concentration of industrial emitters across the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.
On the basis of Talos Energy's preliminary insights into the rock and fluid properties of the project’s saline reservoirs, the company expects to sequester 225-275 million tons of carbon dioxide from industrial activities in the area. Notably, Talos Energy will be the operator of the project.
In the next stage, Talos Energy and Carbonvert will negotiate a lease agreement with the GLO staff on the terms of the Talos Energy bid and the initial request for proposal from the GLO. Final terms are subject to the approval of the Texas School Land Board.
Oil and gas companies are getting actively involved in CCS-related projects as it offers a transition pathway for the rapid and effective reduction of CO2 emissions beyond what can be achieved by alternative methods like electrification and renewable fuels. Hence, U.S. government officials provided support for such projects as they are crucial to meeting climate targets.
With the latest award, the companies are well-positioned to be among the first independent U.S. energy companies with an identified site involved in carbon sequestration. In June, Talos Energy announced another partnership with clean energy player Storegga Geotechnologies to develop CCS project opportunities along the US Gulf Coast.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Talos Energy is a leading upstream company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.
Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 5.6% compared with the industry’s 13.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are RPC, Inc. (RES - Free Report) , Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) and Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy)stocks here.
RPC’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 511.1% year over year.
Cheniere’s earnings for 2021 are expected to surge 126.3% year over year.
Earthstone’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 40.6% year over year.