Has Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Textainer Group Holdings (TGH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TGH and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Textainer Group Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 136 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 2.89% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, TGH has gained about 69.39% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 8.12%. This means that Textainer Group Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, TGH belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.43% this year, meaning that TGH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGH as it looks to continue its solid performance.