Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Toll Brothers is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 3.98% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, TOL has returned 45.25% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 21.86%. As we can see, Toll Brothers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, TOL belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.06% so far this year, so TOL is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TOL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.