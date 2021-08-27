We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Can Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this shipping company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Eagle Bulk Shipping, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The earnings estimate of $4.64 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +525.69% from the number reported a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping has increased 6.99% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $10.03 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +395% from the prior-year number.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Eagle Bulk Shipping. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 11.94%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
While strong estimate revisions for Eagle Bulk Shipping have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 12.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.