Accenture (ACN), Microsoft, Duke Team Up For Methane Sensing
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) have collaborated with a view to build a technology platform capable of measuring actual baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems.
The platform’s near-real-time data will help Duke Energy with quick detection and repair of methane leaks so that it can progress further toward its aim of attaining net-zero methane emissions in its natural gas business by 2030.
Accenture, in collaboration with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft, will apply analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to design the Microsoft Azure-based platform that will monitor methane emissions using satellites, fixed-wing aircraft and ground-level sensing technology.
Mark Schuler, a managing director in Accenture's utilities practice, stated, “Our work with Duke Energy and Microsoft demonstrates how technology, innovation and artificial intelligence can help address sustainability challenges.”
