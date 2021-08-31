If You Invested $1000 in New York Times Co. a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in New York Times Co. (
NYT Quick Quote NYT - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NYT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? New York Times Co.'s Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at New York Times Co.'s main business drivers.
Founded in 1896 and headquartered in New York City, New York, The New York Times Company (
NYT Quick Quote NYT - Free Report) operates as a diversified media company that comprises newspapers, Internet businesses and other investments. The number of paid digital-only subscribers reached roughly 7,936,000 at the end of the second quarter of 2021 – rising 142,000 sequentially and 1,463,000 year over year. Of the 142,000 total net additions, 77,000 came from the digital news product, whereas the remaining came from Cooking, Games and Audm products. The company has one reportable segment that comprise newspaper, The New York Times (“The Times”); websites, including NYTimes.com; mobile applications, including The Times’s core news applications, as well as interest-specific applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; and related businesses, such as licensing division; digital marketing agencies; product review and recommendation website, Wirecutter; commercial printing operations; NYT Live (live events business); and other products and services under The Times brand. The company derive revenue from other businesses, which comprise: The licensing division, which transmits articles, graphics and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,800 newspapers, magazines and websites in more than 100 countries. Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation website acquired in October 2016 that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products and other consumer goods. The company’s commercial printing operations, which utilize excess printing capacity at College Point facility in order to print products for third parties. The company’s NYT Live business, a platform for live journalism. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in New York Times Co. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $6,941.18, or a gain of 594.12%, as of August 30, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 283.19% and the price of gold increased -2.13% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for NYT too.
Shares of The New York Times Company have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in a better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s second-quarter 2021 performance, which marked the eighth straight earnings beat. Markedly, the company registered higher subscriptions revenues during the quarter. For the third quarter, management guided about 13-15% increase in total subscription revenues and a surge of 25-30% in digital-only subscription revenues. The company further anticipates third-quarter total advertising revenues to increase approximately 30-35% with digital advertising revenues projected to surge roughly 40-45%.
Shares have gained 15.90% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
