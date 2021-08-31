Back to top

Petrobras (PBR) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PBR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, PBR has gained 5.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PBR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch PBR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


