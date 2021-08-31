We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) is a technology company that designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX - Free Report) engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI - Free Report) develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquid. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
