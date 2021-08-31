Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS - Free Report) is a technology company that designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX - Free Report) engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI - Free Report) develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA - Free Report) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquid. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) - free report >>

Lannett Co Inc (LCI) - free report >>

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) - free report >>

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - free report >>

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) - free report >>

Published in

medical tech-stocks