Is Conns (CONN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Conns (CONN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Conns is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 78.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CONN has moved about 99.74% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.62%. This means that Conns is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, CONN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.47% so far this year, so CONN is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CONN as it looks to continue its solid performance.