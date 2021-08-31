We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is PetroChina Company (PTR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of PetroChina Company (PTR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
PetroChina Company is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTR's full-year earnings has moved 34.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that PTR has returned about 33.20% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 21.41%. This means that PetroChina Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, PTR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.72% so far this year, meaning that PTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PTR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.