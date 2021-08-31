We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Star Bulk Carriers is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 26.63% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, SBLK has gained about 168.86% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 9.19%. As we can see, Star Bulk Carriers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, SBLK belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 59.65% this year, meaning that SBLK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on SBLK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.