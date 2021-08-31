We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hyatt (H) Partners With Gopuff to Provide Delivery Service
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) recently announced a partnership with Gopuff, a need-based customer-service brand, for providing daily necessities like drinks, snacks, medicines, home and baby care products, including alcohol in selected markets.
As learned by Hyatt in a recent observation, 60% of travelers forget to pack their daily essentials. This partnership addresses the issue by providing an immediate need-based free delivery service to more than a dozen Hyatt brand hotels. Visitors in the participating hotels can receive their required product in just 30 minutes through Gopuff’s delivery partners. The products include an extensive range of items like toothpaste, cellphone chargers or headphones.
Per the collaboration, Hyatt Place guests at participating hotels may enjoy various benefits like free delivery on every Gopuff order, quick access to essential products, first-time user benefits. Additionally, guests at Nashville and Phoenix hotels will be provided fresh meals such as pizza, breakfast sandwiches, cafe style coffee, matcha drinks, and much more.
Concerning the addition, the hotel’s current global brand leader, Emily Wright, stated, “Every detail of the Hyatt Place experience is designed around innovation and intuitive design to make guest stays as seamless and comfortable as possible. Our collaboration with Gopuff is just another way the brand is helping guests get the most out of their stay, regardless of their reason for travel.”
Hyatt’s shares have surged 25.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 20.9% growth. The company has been benefitting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives.
Zacks Rank
Hyatt — which shares space with Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) , Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) and Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.